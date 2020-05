May 28 (Reuters) - Geron Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTS 2020 OPERATING EXPENSE BURN TO RANGE FROM $70 TO $75 MILLION

* GERON - ESTIMATES FINANCIAL RESOURCES PROVIDE SUFFICIENT FUNDS FOR CO’S OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: