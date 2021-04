April 8 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG:

* SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.1 % IN CORE BUSINESS

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASES ORGANICALLY BY 7.0 % IN CORE BUSINESS

* SAYS FORECAST CONFIRMED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

* SAYS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE BY APPROXIMATELY 33 % TO EUR 0.57

* SAYS Q1 REVENUES 302.8 MILLION EUR