BRIEF-Gerresheimer Confirms 2020 Guidance After Q1 Results

* DGAP-NEWS: GERRESHEIMER AG: GERRESHEIMER BUSINESS MODEL ROBUST

* STABLE BUSINESS MODEL AS KEY SUPPLIER TO PHARMA AND HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

* GERRESHEIMER SUSTAINS GROWTH PATH. REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 21% CONFIRMED

* REFINANCING OF EUR 190M PROMISSORY LOAN MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2020 SECURED AHEAD OF TIME

* Q1 LEVEL WITH PRIOR YEAR, AS EXPECTED: REVENUES EUR 304M, ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 51M

* GENERATED REVENUES OF EUR 304M IN Q1 2020, COMPARED TO EUR 309M IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* ADJUSTED EBITDA STOOD AT EUR 51M IN Q1 OF 2020, COMPARED TO EUR 54M IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* SEES REVENUE GROWTH IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN 2020

* SEES ANNUAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN COMING YEARS

* SEES TARGETED MEDIUM-TERM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 23% IN COMING YEARS