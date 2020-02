BRIEF-Gerresheimer FY Adjusted Operating EBITDA Of EUR 292.8 Million, Up 0.7%

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG:

* FURTHER INCREASE IN PROPOSED DIVIDEND TO EUR 1.20 PER SHARE FROM EUR 1.15 IN THE PRIOR YEAR

* FY UNDERLYING REVENUES REACH EUR 1.40 BILLION AND UNDERLYING ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 293 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING EBITDA AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WAS EUR 292.8 MILLION, UP 0.7% ON THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 290.6 MILLION

* FOR 2020 FORECASTS: REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 21% CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY 12% OF REVENUE

* UNEXPECTED CANCELLATION OF DIABETES PROJECT WAS DUE TO A CHANGE OF STRATEGY AT SANOFI, IT RESULTS IN NON-CASH EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS

* INDICATIONS FOR SUBSEQUENT YEARS: ANNUAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* INDICATIONS FOR SUBSEQUENT YEARS: TARGETED MEDIUM-TERM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 23% ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 8% AND 10% OF REVENUES

* CANCELLATION OF PROJECT LED TO CONTRACT MODIFICATION

* CANCELLATION OF THIS PROJECT LED TO CUMULATIVE ADJUSTMENT OF THE REVENUES RECOGNIZED UP TO THIS POINT IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 17.3M

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT INCREASED AT EUR 942.7 MILLION AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2019, COMPARED TO EUR 886.4 MILLION AS OF PRIOR-YEAR REPORTING DATE

* ADJUSTED OF REVENUES HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EBITDA AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WHICH WAS ALSO IMPACTED BY EUR 9.2M IN THIS CONNECTION

* IN ADDITION, IMPAIRMENT LOSSES TOTALING EUR 116.7M WERE RECORDED IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2V5TSKD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)