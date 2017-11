Nov 16 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DR. DAVID FRINK RESIGNS FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

‍JÖRG STÜBER APPOINTED TEMP BOARD MEMBER, TO TAKE OVER FRINK'S FORMER DEPARTMENTS​