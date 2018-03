BRIEF-Gerry Weber Says Q1 EBIT Declined To EUR 3.5 Million

March 15 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber:

* DGAP-NEWS: GERRY WEBER’S CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES - A MIXED BAG

* DROP IN SALES REVENUES OF GERRY WEBER CORE SEGMENT TO EUR 130.8 MILLION WEIGHS ON GROUP IN Q1 2017/18

* HALLHUBER’S REVENUES UP 17.8% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER TO EUR 58.9 MILLION

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/18

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 189.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT OF GERRY WEBER GROUP DECLINED TO EUR -3.5 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.1 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA DECLINED FROM EUR 15.6 MILLION TO EUR 7.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)