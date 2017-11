Nov 15 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

* SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL DISCUSS AND DECIDE ON RETIRING OF MANAGING BOARD MEMBER DAVID FRINK AS WELL AS ON FUTURE STRUCTURE OF MANAGING BOARD OF COMPANY AT SHORT NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)