BRIEF-Gesco FY Net Income At EUR 12.4 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - GESCO AG:

* PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND NEW DIVIDEND POLICY

* AT EUR 439.6 MILLION, FY GROUP SALES WERE SLIGHTLY ABOVE FORECAST RANGE OF EUR 425 TO 435 MILLION.

* AT EUR 12.4 MILLION, FY GROUP NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTEREST WAS IN MIDDLE OF COMMUNICATED RANGE OF EUR 11.5 TO 13 MILLION.

* IN TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR, FIGURES FOR WHICH WERE ADJUSTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IAS 8, SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 580.3 MILLION AND GROUP NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTEREST TO EUR 22.6 MILLION

* DECIDED TO ADJUST GESCO AG’S DIVIDEND POLICY

* IN FUTURE, DISTRIBUTION IS TO BE IN A RANGE OF 20 % TO 60 %

* INTENDS TO BRING FORWARD APPLICATION OF NEW DIVIDEND STRATEGY AND TO PLACE DISTRIBUTION FOR ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AT LOWER END OF RANGE IN ORDER TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY RESERVES

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.23 PER SHARE FOR NINE-MONTH ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* COMPANY RESERVES RIGHT TO ADJUST DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 IN VIEW OF FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF CORONA CRISIS

* CURRENTLY ASSUMES THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CAN BE HELD ON JUNE 18, 2020 AS PLANNED