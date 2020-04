BRIEF-Gesco Sees 2020 Sales In Range Of EUR 540-560 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Gesco AG:

* FOR 2020 EXPECTS TOTAL GROUP SALES OF EUR 540 MILLION TO EUR 560 MILLION

* DGAP-NEWS: GESCO CONCLUDES ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AND PUBLISHES OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* OUTLOOK FOR NEW FINANCIAL YEAR IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* NEW DIVIDEND POLICY BROUGHT FORWARD, PROPOSED DIVIDEND EUR 0.23 PER SHARE

* EBITDA OVER NINE-MONTH PERIOD CAME TO EUR 44.0 MILLION (EUR 68.4 MILLION

* EBIT IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD STOOD AT EUR 23.5 MILLION (EUR 42.1 MILLION)

* FY GROUP NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTEREST CAME TO EUR 12.4 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR, DOWN FROM EUR 22.6 MILLION IN TWELVE-MONTH PREVIOUS YEAR

* INCOMING ORDERS AT GESCO GROUP CAME TO EUR 403.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR

* ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES, INCOMING ORDERS IN Q1 OF 2020 CAME TO ROUGHLY EUR 136 MILLION (ADJUSTED PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD: EUR 156.9 MILLION)

* Q1 SALES STOOD AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 129 MILLION (EUR 145.8 MILLION)

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS TO BE HELD AS A VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON SCHEDULED DATE OF 18 JUNE 2020.

* 9-MONTH ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL YEAR GROUP SALES REACHED EUR 439.6 MILLION (EUR 580.3 MILLION)

* AT ROUGHLY EUR 0.4 MILLION, Q1 GROUP NET INCOME AFTER MINORITY INTEREST WAS SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON ADJUSTED PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 4.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS GROUP NET INCOME FOR YEAR 2020 AFTER MINORITY INTEREST OF EUR 8 MILLION TO EUR 11 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)