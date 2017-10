Oct 24 (Reuters) - GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 152.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 129.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 627.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 584.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 6.00 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.36 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS TARGETS FOR FY 2017 IN LINE WITH FORECASTS REVISED AND PROVIDED IN SEPTEMBER

* SAYS CONFIRMS ITS MEDIUM TERM FORECASTS Source text for Eikon:

