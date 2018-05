May 7 (Reuters) - GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 62.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 55.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 231.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 222.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 2.06 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.10 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q1 2018 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, ON THE RIGHT PATH TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE TARGETS Source text for Eikon:

