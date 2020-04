BRIEF-Gestamp To Suspend 2020 Guidance And Complementary Dividend Scheduled For July

April 21 (Reuters) - Gestamp Automocion SA:

* SAYS GROUP’S FACILITIES ACROSS THE WORLD, EXCEPT FOR CHINA, GRADUALLY EXPERIENCED PLANT SHUTDOWNS DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL RE-OPENING OF MOST OF OUR FACILITIES DURING THE COMING WEEKS

* SAYS ONE OF KEY MEASURES WILL BE DRASTIC CAPEX REDUCTION FOR THE YEAR

* SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TO VOLUNTARILY REDUCE 2020 FIXED REMUNERATION BY 50%

* SAYS CEO AND TOP MANAGEMENT TO TAKE PAY REDUCTION OF AT LEAST 15% FOR AS LONG AS CIRCUMSTANCES CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC PERSIST

* TO SUSPEND 2020 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 27

* SAYS IT IS NOT ADVISABLE TO PROCEED WITH COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND SCHEDULED FOR JULY