March 14 (Reuters) - Get Nice Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERS INTO JV DEAL REGARDING PURCHASE & DEVELOPMENT OF SITE IN LONDON

* ‍JVC SHALL BE HELD AS TO 10% BY TRILLION WAY LTD AND 90% BY PARTY B​

* ‍TOTAL AMOUNT OF FUNDING WHICH EACH PARTY IS OBLIGED TO PROVIDE TO JV CO FOR PURCHASE & DEVELOPMENT TO NOT EXCEED GBP318 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: