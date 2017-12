Dec 14 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* FUND FROM CO‘S CAPITAL GROUP GAINS 100 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING FOR DEBT PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION OR DEBT REPAYMENT

* CO‘S FUND GETS FINANCING THROUGH ISSUE OF BONDS WHICH WERE ACQUIRED BY POLISH BANK IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)