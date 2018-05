May 7 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* KENNETH WILLIAM MAYNARD RESIGNS FROM BEING CHAIRMAN AND ACTING AS CEO

* RESIGNATION IS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* EXPLAINING HIS RESIGNATION KENNETH WILLIAM MAYNARD SAID THAT NOW WHEN THE RESTRUCTURING PLAN HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO THE COURT THE NEXT PHASE IS MORE SUITED TO HANDS-ON LOCAL MANAGERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)