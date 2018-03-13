FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 6:43 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Getback says firms from Israel, U.S. interested in its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Getback:

* Debt collector Getback says it has received preliminary expressions of interest from potential investors from Israel and the Unites States to purchase newly issued Getback shares

* Getrback says Israeli firms Shavit Capital Fund and Cukierman & Co Investment House Ltd, and U.S. firm Leumi Investment Services Inc. have expressed interest in buying shares in Getback

* Getback says it has decided to begin negotiations with these investors regarding share purchases

* Earlier in March Getback said it had begun a review of strategic options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Sunil Nair)

