April 4 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* AMOUNT OF LOAN CAN BE INCREASED UP TO 85 MILLION ZLOTYS

* AS PART OF LOAN REPAYMENT DNLD COULD BE ALLOTED CO’S SERIES F SHARES

* IN MARCH CO INFORMED ABOUT SETTING SERIES F SHARES ISSUE PRICE AT NO LESS THAN 10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE AGREED TO ISSUE 20 MILLION OF SERIES F SHARES AND WILL CONTINUE VOTING ON FURTHER CAPITAL INCREASE IN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION SHARES ON APRIL 6