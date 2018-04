BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank FY Net Loss Widens To 574.9 Mln Zlotys

April 26 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 154.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 126.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.30 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.32 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS 574.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 58.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE VALUE OF IMPAIRMENTS BOOKED IN Q4 WAS ONE OF DETERMINANTS OF THE REPORTED NET RESULT, the company says in its letter to shareholders

* ON APRIL 25, THE BANK INFORMED ABOUT THE IMPAIRMENTS BOOKED IN Q4 2017 AND Q1 2018

* THE VALUE OF FY 2017 IMPAIRMENTS RELEVANT TO LOSS OF VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND RESERVES FOR OFF-BALANCE SHEET LIABILITIES WAS AT 1.26 BLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 700.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)