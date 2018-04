April 11 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) APPROVES CO’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* KNF'S DECISION CONCERNS CO'S RESOLUTION ON ISSUANCE OF 69.6 MILLION SERIES C SHARES AT 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE