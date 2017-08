June 14 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA:

* ALLOTS 18.3 MILLION SERIES B SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* IN TOTAL RAISES 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA SERIES B SHARES ISSUANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)