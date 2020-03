BRIEF-Getinge Increases Production Capacity Of Ventilators With 60% To Support The Needs Of Global Intensive Care Units

March 17 (Reuters) - Getinge AB:

* GETINGE INCREASES PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF VENTILATORS WITH 60% TO SUPPORT THE NEEDS OF GLOBAL INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

* HAS SINCE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC SEEN AN INCREASED GLOBAL DEMAND FOR VENTILATORS, EXTRA CORPOREAL LIFE SUPPORT (ECLS) EQUIPMENT AND ADVANCED MONITORING FOR INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

* TO MEET GLOBAL DEMAND GETINGE WILL TEMPORARY INCREASE ITS PRODUCTION OF VENTILATORS BY 60% IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019 AT ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN SOLNA, SWEDEN

* EXPECTED INCREASE IN DEMAND AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF VENTILATORS IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GETINGE'S RESULT