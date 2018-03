BRIEF-Getinge Makes 350 Mln SEK Additional Provisions

March 21 (Reuters) - Getinge:

* MAKES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS OF 350 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS ($42.63 MILLION) IN RELATION TO BRAZILIAN INVESTIGATIONS

* SAYS ‍TO MAKE AN ADDITIONAL PROVISON OF MSEK 350 RELATED TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, ALLEGED FRAUD IN BIDDING PROCEEDINGS IN BRAZIL MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO YEARS 2004-2015​

* SAYS ‍ADDITIONAL PROVISION WILL HAVE EFFECT ON OPERATING PROFIT OF Q1 2018​

* SAYS ‍NEGOTIATIONS WILL CONTINUE WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED DURING 2018​

* SAYS ‍IT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED THAT SETTLEMENTS WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON RESULT AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF GETINGE​

* SAYS PROVISIONS ‍PRIMARILY RELATED TO GETINGE’S BRAZILIAN SUBSIDIARIES MAQUET CARDIOPULMONARY DO BRASIL INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO LTDA AND MAQUET DO BRASIL EQUIPAMENTOS MÉDICOS LTDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2101 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)