BRIEF-Getinge Q1 Adjusted EBITA Up At About SEK 660 Mln

April 9 (Reuters) - Getinge AB:

* TO POST HIGHER THAN EXPECTED ORDER GROWTH AND EARNINGS FOR Q1 2020 AND WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* GETINGE’S MULTIPLE EFFORTS TO SUPPORT HOSPITALS AND PATIENTS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 HAS CONTRIBUTED TO ORDER INTAKE FOR Q1 2020 BEING HIGHER THAN EXPECTED BY MARKET.

* ORDER INTAKE FOR Q1 2020 INCREASED BY 47.2% ORGANICALLY COMPARED TO Q1 2019 AND AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 9,450 M

* SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INTAKE IN BUSINESS AREA ACUTE CARE THERAPIES, AMOUNTING TO 96.4% COMPARED TO Q1 2019.

* ADJUSTED EBITA, WHICH WAS SUPPORTED BY INCREASED VOLUMES, OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE AND POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS, INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 660 M COMPARED TO SEK 369 M Q1 2019

* INCREASE IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CRITICAL CARE AND CARDIOPULMONARY, WHICH ARE PRODUCT CATEGORIES WHERE GETINGE IS A GLOBAL LEADER.

* DUE TO HIGH LEVELS OF UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IMPACT GETINGE WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH FOR 2020

