BRIEF-Getinge Q1 Adjusted EBITA Up At SEK 661 Mln

April 22 (Reuters) - Getinge AB:

* GETINGE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY-MARCH 2020: INTENSE EFFORTS TO HELP HOSPITALS IN THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* QUARTER WAS DOMINATED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND HUGE NEED FOR ADVANCED VENTILATORS AND ECMO THERAPY AT INTENSIVE CARE UNITS AROUND WORLD

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA AT SEK 661 MILLION VERSUS SEK 369 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GETINGE ANNOUNCED AT START OF APRIL AN INCREASED PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF VENTILATORS BY 160% COMPARED WITH 2019

* GETINGE EXPECTS HIGH DELIVERY RATE TO CONTINUE INTO 2021 AND SUBSEQUENTLY GRADUALLY RETURN TO PAST LEVELS

* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 6,033 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5,548 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GETINGE HAS MADE CERTAIN COST ADJUSTMENTS AND HAVE CONTINGENCY IN PLACE TO FURTHER ADJUST COSTS IF NECESSARY.