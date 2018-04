BRIEF-Getinge Q1 operating result lags forecast

April 26 (Reuters) - Getinge AB:

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED ORGANICALLY BY 5.4%

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO SEK -161 M (302), CURRENCY EFFECTS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF SEK -115 M ON EBIT

* SAYS ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IN 2018

* SAYS CURRENCY TRANSACTION EFFECTS ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK -150 M (-100) ON THE GROUP’S 2018 EBIT

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE 5,328 MILLION SEK

* REUTERS POLL: GETINGE Q1 ORDER INTAKE WAS SEEN AT 5.4 BILLION SEK, OPERATING RESULT AT -62 MILLION