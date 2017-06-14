FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 bln
June 14, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Getinge says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 billion

* Says is planning a new share issue of approximately SEK 4 billion to strengthen group's balance sheet by reducing debt and thereby creating greater scope for action

* Says work on planned spin-off is proceeding according to previously announced plan

* Says principal owner, Carl Bennet AB, representing 18.1 pct of share capital and 48.9 pct of number of votes in Getinge, has undertaken to vote in favor of and subscribe for its portion of new share issue

* Furthermore, in an agreement with Getinge, Carl Bennet AB has undertaken to subscribe for the shares that potentially are not subscribed and paid for by the remaining shareholders

* The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund has expressed support for the right issue and has the intention to subscribe for its portion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

