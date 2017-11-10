FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Getinge sets new financial targets after distribution of Arjo
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2017 / 6:41 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

BRIEF-Getinge sets new financial targets after distribution of Arjo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Revised strategy, new financial targets and restated financial information for Getinge (excluding Arjo)

* Says ‍focus is on organic growth and Getinge foresees an organic market growth of 2-4% on average during 2017-2020 in addressable market​

* Says ‍Getinge’s organic growth in net sales is expected to increase gradually during 2018 and move closer to expected market growth on a run-rate basis by end of 2018​

* Says targets ‍average growth in organic net sales: 2-4%​

* Says ‍targets average earnings per share growth: >10%​

* Says ‍dividend policy: 30-50% of net income

* Getinge is distributing the Patient & Post-Acute Care business area​ into a separately listed company called Arjo

* Says Arjo’s shares of series B will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on December 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.