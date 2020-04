April 3 (Reuters) - GETLINK SE:

* STEPS UP PREPARATIONS IN CONTEXT OF CURRENT COVID 19 CRISIS

* AVAILABLE CASH FLOW OF EUR 573 MILLION

* GROUP CONFIRMS THAT IT COULD CONSIDER ADDITIONAL FUNDING FACILITIES UP TO EUR 700M IN FUTURE IF NECESSARY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESERVES OPTION OF PROPOSING DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS. T, OF T AN INTERIM DIVIDEND ON 2020 RESULTS