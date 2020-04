BRIEF-Getlink Cancels Dividend For 2019

April 8 (Reuters) - GETLINK SE:

* EXCEPTIONAL CANCELLATION OF THE PROPOSED PAYMENT OF THE 2019 DIVIDEND

* STRATEGY THAT WE WILL PURSUE IN NEXT FEW MONTHS WILL REMAIN PROACTIVE: IMPLEMENT BREXIT MORE EFFICIENTLY THAN OUR COMPETITORS, THANKS TO THE INVESTMENTS MADE

* RESERVES THE POSSIBILITY TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR 2020

* JACQUES GOUNON HAS REQUESTED THAT HIS OWN SALARY BE REDUCED

* TO PUT PART-TIME WORKING IN PLACE FOR 2,339 OF THE GROUP’S FRENCH EMPLOYEES AS FROM 1ST APRIL AND IS WORKING ON AN EQUIVALENT SCHEME FOR BRITISH EMPLOYEES

* AVAILABLE CASH OF EUR 573 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020

* CONFIRMS THAT IT COULD CALL ON ADDITIONAL FUNDING FACILITIES UP TO EUR 700 MILLION IN THE FUTURE IF NECESSARY