BRIEF-Getlink Feb. Passenger Shuttles Up 4% YoY

March 12 (Reuters) - Getlink SE:

* SHUTTLE TRAFFIC FOR FEBRUARY 2020

* IN FEBRUARY 2020, PASSENGER SHUTTLES CARRIED 165,784 PASSENGER VEHICLES, UP 4% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2019.

* LE SHUTTLE FREIGHT CARRIED 131,346 TRUCKS IN FEBRUARY 2020, A DECREASE OF 7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2019, WHICH BENEFITTED STRONGLY FROM STOCKPILING PHENOMENON IN ANTICIPATION OF BREXIT

* SINCE 1 JANUARY 2020, MORE THAN 325,000 PASSENGER VEHICLES HAVE CROSSED CHANNEL WITH LE SHUTTLE, AN INCREASE OF 3% COMPARED TO 2019.

* SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR, MORE THAN 260,000 TRUCKS HAVE CROSSED WITH LE SHUTTLE FREIGHT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NO IMPACT FROM COVID-19 HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AT THIS STAGE