BRIEF-Getlink: Le Shuttle Freight Transported More Than 108,000 Trucks In June

July 7 (Reuters) - Getlink SE:

* SHUTTLE TRAFFIC FOR JUNE 2020

* IN JUNE 2020, PASSENGER SHUTTLES TRANSPORTED MORE THAN 73,000 TOURIST VEHICLES

* LE SHUTTLE FREIGHT TRANSPORTED MORE THAN 108,000 TRUCKS IN JUNE 2020, DRIVEN BY PROGRESSIVE ECONOMIC RECOVERY FOLLOWING SUCCESSIVE LIFTING OF LOCKDOWN MEASURES

* DAILY TRAFFIC REACHED A HIGH FOR PERIOD SINCE 19 MARCH, WITH 4,885 TRUCKS TRANSPORTED ON 24 JUNE 2020

* SINCE 1 JANUARY, MORE THAN 665,000 TRUCKS HAVE CROSSED ONBOARD OUR SHUTTLES

THIS FIGURE SHOULD BE SEEN IN LIGHT OF RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY BRITISH AND FRENCH GOVERNMENTS ON CROSSING BORDER