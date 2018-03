BRIEF-Getty Realty Corp Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement

March 26 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* GETTY REALTY CORP. AMENDS AND RESTATES SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* GETTY REALTY - ‍RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MILLION TO $250 MILLION​

* GETTY REALTY CORP - ‍RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION​

* GETTY REALTY CORP - ‍RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023​