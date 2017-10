Oct 25 (Reuters) - Getty Realty Corp:

* Getty Realty Corp qtrly funds from operations of $0.42 per share‍​

* Getty Realty Corp qtrly adjusted funds from operations of $0.42 per share‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Getty Realty Corp- company is raising 2017 AFFO guidance to a range of $1.60 to $1.64 per share‍​