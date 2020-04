BRIEF-Gevelot FY Net Consolidated Operating Income Up At 8.9 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - GEVELOT SA:

* CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 103.7 M

* GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO A PROFIT OF EUR 8.6 M

* NET CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO A PROFIT OF EUR 8.9 M

* 2019 NET CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AMOUNTED TO EUR 148.3 M

* WILL PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF A DECREASED DIVIDEND, I.E. EUR 1.60 PER SHARE

* NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS EUR 13.9 M AGAINST EUR 9.2 M IN 2018

* STRONG NEGATIVE ECONOMICAL EFFECTS ARE EXPECTED FROM COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)