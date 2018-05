BRIEF-Geveran Buys 3.6 Mln Shares In Axactor

May 7 (Reuters) - Axactor AB (publ):

* GEVERAN TRADING CO. LIMITED (“GEVERAN”), A COMPANY INDIRECTLY CONTROLLED BY TRUSTS ESTABLISHED BY MR. JOHN FREDRIKSEN FOR BENEFIT OF HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY, HAS ON 7TH MAY 2018 ACQUIRED 3,600,000 SHARES IN AXACTOR AB (PUBL) (“AXACTOR”) AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF NOK 2.7603 PER SHARE.

* FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, GEVERAN WILL OWN 195,502,500 SHARES IN AXACTOR WHICH WILL CONSTITUTE 12.66% OF SHARES AND VOTES IN AXACTOR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)