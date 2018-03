March 28 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc:

* GEVO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 REVENUE $6.7 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION

* GEVO - IN 2018, GEVO EXPECTS TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 19 MILLION GALLONS OR MORE OF ETHANOL, AND APPROXIMATELY 56 THOUSAND TONS OF ITS ANIMAL FEED PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: