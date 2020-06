June 4 (Reuters) - Liaoning Cheng Da Co LTd:

* SAYS GF SECURITIES CO LTD POSTING NET PROFIT OF 894.8 MILLION YUAN ($125.70 million) IN MAY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Y0JOCx Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1186 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)