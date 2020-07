July 10 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT IS WARNED BY SECURITIES REGULATOR FOR VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS IN HANDLING KANGMEI PHARMACEUTICAL’S SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND BOND ISSUE PROJECTS

* SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR SUSPENDS ITS SPONSOR QUALIFICATION FOR SIX MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2W2BEt9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)