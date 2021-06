BRIEF-GFG Alliance, Credit Suisse Asset Management Agree Standstill Agreement On Liberty Primary Metals Australia

June 23 (Reuters) - GFG Alliance:

* GFG ALLIANCE, CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREED FORMAL STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH REGARD TO LIBERTY PRIMARY METALS AUSTRALIA

* STANDSTILL AGREEMENT INCLUDES INTEGRATED MINING AND PRIMARY STEEL BUSINESS AT WHYALLA AND ITS COKING COAL MINE AT TAHMOOR

* WORKING WITH CSAM TO RESOLVE CO’S REMAINING EXPOSURE WITH CSAM-FUNDS AFTER GREENSILL CAPITAL COLLAPSE

* SIX WEEK STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE GFG ALLIANCE TO COMPLETE FULL REFINANCING OF LPMA, EXPECTED TO COMPLETE WITHIN THIS TIME FRAME