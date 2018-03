March 25 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* UNIT GFH CAPITAL AND ITS STRATEGIC INVESTORS AGREE TO SELL ENTIRE 70 PERCENT STAKE IN DUBAI-BASED PHILADELPHIA PRIVATE SCHOOL

* SCHOOL’S MARKET VALUATION REACHES 133 MILLION DIRHAMS, GFH CAPITAL INDIRECTLY OWNS 9 PERCENT OF SCHOOL WHILE STRATEGIC & OTHER INVESTORS OWN 61 PERCENT

* TRANSACTION WILL BE REFLECTED IN Q2 2018, AND IS EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source: (bit.ly/2uekWM2)