May 2 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* SIGNS DEAL TO ACQUIRE 85 PERCENT STAKE IN ENTERTAINER

* INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE RETURNS EXCEEDING 20 PERCENT PER ANNUM OVER INVESTMENT PERIOD OF 5 EARS

* TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN EXISTING FINANCIAL INVESTORS, FULLY EXIT, CHAIRMA N DONNA BENTON WILL CONTINUE AS ONE OF KEY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: