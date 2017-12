Dec 11 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN 25 MILLION SQUARE METER LAND BANK DURING 2017

* PORTFOLIO EXPECTED TO REALIZE VALUE EXCEEDING$1.2 BILLION ON MED IUM, LONG TERM WITH PRESENCE ACROSS GCC, INDIA AND AFRICA

* EXPLORING VARIOUS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS IN PORTFOLIO WITH INTER NATIONAL,LOCAL PARTIES INCLUDING OPTION OF LISTING IN STOCK MARKET Source: (bit.ly/2A8Z57b) Further company coverage: