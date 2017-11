Nov 22 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP

* SAYS INTENDS TO CROSS‐LIST ITS SHARES ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE ‘TADAWUL’

* SAYS INITIATED DISCUSSION ON PROCESS AND REQUIREMENTS FOR CROSS‐LISTING WITH TADAWUL AND SAUDI‘S CMA

* SAYS SEEKING CBB’S PRIOR APPROVAL TO CROSS‐LIST ON TADAWUL Source: (bit.ly/2hTUmSW) Further company coverage: