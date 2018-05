May 6 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* GFH HAS RECEIVED AN OFFER TO SELL ALL OF ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, OFFER IS CURRENTLY UNDER STUDY AND DUE DILIGENCE

* TARGETS TO INCREASE ITS ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY WAY OF ORGANIC AND NONORGANIC GROWTH TO REACH $30 BILLION BY END OF YEAR 2020

* GFH HAS ASSIGNED GULF INTERNATIONAL BANK TO ESTABLISH COMMUNICATION WITH SAUDI TADAWUL FOR INTENTION TO CROSS LIST SHARES IN KSA MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: