April 26 (Reuters) - GFI Informatique SA:

* REG-GFI INFORMATIQUE LAUNCHES ITS FRIENDLY TENDER OFFER OVER REALDOLMEN TODAY

* PUBLIC TENDER OFFER IN CASH FOR SHARES OF REALDOLMEN, AT PRICE OF EUR 37 PER SHARE AND EUR 11.03 PER WARRANT