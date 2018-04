BRIEF-Gfi Informatique Q1 Revenue Up At 298.8 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - GFI INFORMATIQUE SA:

* REG-GFI INFORMATIQUE: FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 298.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 280.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE TO NEXT GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* IN SHORT TERM, HOPES ITS BID FOR REALDOLMEN WILL BE ACCEPTED AND WILL ANNOUNCE OUTCOME OF THIS ON 4 JUNE 2018

* TO CONFIRM ITS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE AND OPERATING MARGIN GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)