March 13 (Reuters) - Gfinity Plc:

* ACQUIRED ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF REALSM LTD, OWNER OF FAN-ORIENTED DIGITAL SPORTS MEDIA PLATFORM, REALSPORT​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF REALSPORT FOR C.£2.4 MILLION IN GFINITY SHARES​