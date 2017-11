Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gfm Resources Ltd:

* ‍GFM ENTERING INTO LOAN AGREEMENTS WITH MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER​

* GFM RESOURCES -ENTERED INTO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER METALLORUM HOLDINGFOR PURPOSE OF COVERING OPERATIONAL NEEDS​

* GFM RESOURCES - ‍UNDER TERMS OF LOAN AGREEMENT, METALLORUM WILL MAKE AVAILABLE TO CORPORATION WITH A LINE OF CREDIT IN UP TO USD $2 MILLION PER YEAR​