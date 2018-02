Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gft Technologies SE:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO REACH EUR 17.81 MILLION INSTEAD OF EXPECTED EUR 14.50 MILLION​

* FY PRELIMINARY EBITDA 34.31 MILLION EUR

* FY REVENUE 418.8 MILLION EUR

* ‍2017 PRE-TAX EARNINGS EUR 18.13 MILLION​

* ‍INTENDS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

