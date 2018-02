Feb 21 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies SE:

* FY EBITDA 34.31 MILLION EUR

* DIVIDEND 0.30 EURPER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT 17.81 MILLION EUR

* FY REVENUE 418.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS 422.6 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ‍ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF EUR 400.00 TO 420.00 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018​

* ‍SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER 2018 MARGINS​

* ‍SEES 2018 EBITDA OF AT LEAST EUR 39.00 MILLION, EBT OF AT LEAST EUR 25.00 MILLION

* ‍CONFIDENT WILL ACHIEVE 25 PERCENT OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WITH NEW TECHNOLOGIES THIS YEAR​